Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Highland man William McPhee, 41, reported missing

By Denny Andonova
August 30, 2021, 9:31 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 6:30 am
There is a growing concern for William McPhee's welfare.
There is a growing concern for William McPhee's welfare.

Police are appealing for information to locate a missing man from the Highlands.

William McPhee is believed to have been last seen in the Corry Road area in Muir of Ord at around 12.15am on Monday, August 30.

The 41-year-old is described as white, around 6ft tall and of slim build with dark receding hair.

However, it is not known what Mr McPhee was wearing when he was last seen.

Mr McPhee has since been traced safe and well.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal