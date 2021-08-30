News / Highlands Highland man William McPhee, 41, reported missing By Denny Andonova August 30, 2021, 9:31 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 6:30 am There is a growing concern for William McPhee's welfare. Police are appealing for information to locate a missing man from the Highlands. William McPhee is believed to have been last seen in the Corry Road area in Muir of Ord at around 12.15am on Monday, August 30. The 41-year-old is described as white, around 6ft tall and of slim build with dark receding hair. However, it is not known what Mr McPhee was wearing when he was last seen. Mr McPhee has since been traced safe and well. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Highland man found safe and well Growing concern for the welfare of missing Aberdeen woman Kim Cheetham Family growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Aberdeen man Jordan Carr Police ‘concerned’ for missing Aberdeen man Sean Paxton