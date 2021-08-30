Highland man William McPhee, 41, reported missing

Police are appealing for information to locate a missing man from the Highlands.

William McPhee is believed to have been last seen in the Corry Road area in Muir of Ord at around 12.15am on Monday, August 30.

The 41-year-old is described as white, around 6ft tall and of slim build with dark receding hair.

However, it is not known what Mr McPhee was wearing when he was last seen.

Mr McPhee has since been traced safe and well.