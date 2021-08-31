Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wick residents warned of potential water supply issues as £4million mains replacement works start

By Iain Grant
August 31, 2021, 5:07 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 5:07 pm
Scottish Water are warning of potential supply issues in Wick

Householders in Wick are being warned to expect temporary disruption to their water supplies as a £4million upgrade of the mains gets under way.

The scheme involves the replacement of about nine miles of water pipes.

The 12-month phased programme is being carried out by Scottish Water and  its partner Caledonia Water Alliance.

It will start at the industrial estate from Monday, with further works in Kennedy Terrace getting under way on September 13.

The first tranche which will continue for the rest of  the year also takes in: Harrow Hill; Cairndhuna Terrace; Old Wick Road; Albert Street; Macrae Street; Harrowhill Street; Rutherford Street; Barrogill Street; Huddart Street; Smith Terrace; and Kinnaird Street.

The second phase will include Ackergill Crescent, Dunnett Avenue, Green Road, Robert Street, Miller Avenue, George Street, Henrietta Street, Coach Road and Henrietta Terrace.

Scottish Water spokesman Gavin Steel said yesterday: “This is a significant investment which will mean we can continue to provide clear, fresh drinking water to our customers in Wick well into the future.

“Our team on site will be on hand to answer any questions customers might have.

“We aim to do as much as we can to minimise short term disruption while this essential work takes place, while delivering long term benefits for the town’s water supply.”

Short planned supply interruptions will be required with customers getting advance notice of the works.”

Anyone who might need additional help or support during any outage  can register their details by calling 0800 077 8778.

