Wick residents warned of potential water supply issues as £4million mains replacement works start

Householders in Wick are being warned to expect temporary disruption to their water supplies as a £4million upgrade of the mains gets under way.

The scheme involves the replacement of about nine miles of water pipes.

The 12-month phased programme is being carried out by Scottish Water and its partner Caledonia Water Alliance.

It will start at the industrial estate from Monday, with further works in Kennedy Terrace getting under way on September 13.

The first tranche which will continue for the rest of the year also takes in: Harrow Hill; Cairndhuna Terrace; Old Wick Road; Albert Street; Macrae Street; Harrowhill Street; Rutherford Street; Barrogill Street; Huddart Street; Smith Terrace; and Kinnaird Street.

The second phase will include Ackergill Crescent, Dunnett Avenue, Green Road, Robert Street, Miller Avenue, George Street, Henrietta Street, Coach Road and Henrietta Terrace.

Scottish Water spokesman Gavin Steel said yesterday: “This is a significant investment which will mean we can continue to provide clear, fresh drinking water to our customers in Wick well into the future.

“Our team on site will be on hand to answer any questions customers might have.

“We aim to do as much as we can to minimise short term disruption while this essential work takes place, while delivering long term benefits for the town’s water supply.”

Short planned supply interruptions will be required with customers getting advance notice of the works.”

Anyone who might need additional help or support during any outage can register their details by calling 0800 077 8778.