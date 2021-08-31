Unsung heroes of the Second World War honoured as Arctic Convoy trail opens in Wester Ross

A new trail exploring Wester Ross’s importance to Arctic Convoy efforts during the Second World War has been launched.

The Blazing a Wartime Trail around Loch Ewe was officially opened today at MacLennan Park in Aultbea.

The event was attended by those involved in the project and local school children.

Wester Ross key to Arctic Convoys

Loch Ewe served as a strategic point for the Arctic Convoys.

Between 1941 and 1945, vessels made the perilous journey from the area to the ports of Archangel and Murmansk to deliver essential supplies to Russian allies.

Sailors faced horrific conditions along the way, including extreme temperature plummets.

The conditions were so bad it led to then Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill brandishing the missions as “the worst journey in the world”.

Nearly 1,500 merchant vessels were involved in the convoys.

More than 3,000 men died.

Artwork commissioned to mark key sites

Remains of the areas wartime past are still visible in Loch Ewe today.

The new trail marks key sites around the loch, educating visitors of each’s importance to efforts.

Four silhouette artworks have been created and will be displayed next to viewpoint benches.

Mosaic panels have also been created by local kids.

Trail opened by 96-year-old veteran

The trail was officially opened by David Craig, a veteran of the Arctic Convoys, alongside pupils of the nearby Bualnaluib Primary School.

Mr Craig, who is now 96, is among the last surviving veterans of the famed missions.

‘We hope the new trail preserves the incredible story of the Arctic Convoys’

Project co-ordinator Helen Avenell said: “Working on this project with the Russian Arctic Convoy team has been a wonderful experience.

“We wanted to illuminate this remarkable Highland story and share the stories of how the local community and landscape was shaped by the war.

“Working with the talents of Highland artists Sally Purdy and Carola Martin-Smith, our local schoolchildren have created three beautiful new mosaic panels and the huge creative driving force of Tim Ward and his team have created these beautiful and atmospheric silhouette artworks.

“We hope the new trail preserves the incredible story of the Arctic Convoys and the role our local communities across Loch Ewe played.”

For so long, veterans were not recognised

The trail opened 80 years on from the arrival of the first convoy under Operation Dervish.

Under the mission, vessels departed Liverpool on August 12, 1941 before arriving at Archangelsk on August 31.

For so long, veterans went without recognition as later conflicts led to a demise in the relationship with Russia.

Eventually in 2012, then Prime Minister David Cameron approved the awarding of the Arctic Convoy Star medal.

Taking part a ‘wonderful experience’ for school pupils

Natalie White, headteacher of Bualnaluib Primary School, said: “Taking part in this project has been a wonderful experience for our pupils.

“We are incredibly fortunate that they have been involved in the full process, designing, creating and sharing this lovely piece of art, a legacy which will be enjoyed by many in the future.

“Opportunities such as this bring learning to life.

“The history of their homeland, the creativity of different art forms and the interactions with the community and partner organisations.”