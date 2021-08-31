Man taken to hospital following A9 crash between a car and lorry

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A9.

The Inverness to Perth trunk was blocked in both directions for some time following reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry near Aviemore.

Emergency services were called to area shortly after 5pm to reports of the crash at the junction with the B9152 South of Granish.

One man was assessed by paramedics before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

The road has since reopened to motorists.

NEW ❗⌚17.09#A9 RTC#A9 is partially blocked in both directions South of Granish at #B9152 due to an RTC Traffic is slow in both directions Police on scene Updates as we get them#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/hITDtOLc6Y — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 31, 2021

Fire crews from Aviemore, Kingussie and Grantown were dispatched to the incident alongside a volunteer crew from Carrbridge.

The heavy duty rescue unit from Inverness was also called to assist.

The fire service first received reports of the incident at 5.05pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a crash on the A9 Lynwilg junction which was reported to police at 5pm today.”