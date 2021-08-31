Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man taken to hospital following A9 crash between a car and lorry

By Michelle Henderson
August 31, 2021, 5:27 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 7:38 pm
A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A9.

The Inverness to Perth trunk was blocked in both directions for some time following reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry near Aviemore.

Emergency services were called to area shortly after 5pm to reports of the crash at the junction with the B9152 South of Granish.

One man was assessed by paramedics before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

The road has since reopened to motorists.

Fire crews from Aviemore, Kingussie and Grantown were dispatched to the incident alongside a volunteer crew from Carrbridge.

The heavy duty rescue unit from Inverness was also called to assist.

The fire service first received reports of the incident at 5.05pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a crash on the A9 Lynwilg junction which was reported to police at 5pm today.”

