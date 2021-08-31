Man injures head and back falling from a cliff in Invergarry

A man has sustained head and back injuries after falling from a Highland cliff.

Emergency crews were called to a cliff face near Loch Cluanie Dam in Invergarry following reports of a fallen walker around 2.15pm.

An air ambulance was scrambled to the scene after the man was found at the foot of the cliff face with head and back injuries.

🚨EMERGENCY CALL🚨Crews were paged at 2:15pm (31.08.21) to a cliff rescue near Cluanie Dam.1 male casualty had fallen & sustained head & back injuries. Fire & rescue crews from Fort Augustus & Kyle of Lochalsh worked alongside @Scotambservice & @ScotAirAmb to assist the casualty. pic.twitter.com/X5ehNQMsiP — Fort Augustus Fire Station (@FAfirestation) August 31, 2021

Fire crews from Fort Augustus and Kyle of Lochalsh were also called to assist paramedics.

The man was transferred to hospital for further treatment. His condition remains unknown.