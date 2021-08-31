Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man injures head and back falling from a cliff in Invergarry

By Michelle Henderson
August 31, 2021, 7:33 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 7:34 pm
Fire engine dundee
Fire crews from Fort Augustus and Kyle of Lochalsh were called to the scene.

A man has sustained head and back injuries after falling from a Highland cliff.

Emergency crews were called to a cliff face near Loch Cluanie Dam in Invergarry following reports of a fallen walker around 2.15pm.

An air ambulance was scrambled to the scene after the man was found at the foot of the cliff face with head and back injuries.

Fire crews from  Fort Augustus and Kyle of Lochalsh were also called to assist paramedics.

The man was transferred to hospital for further treatment. His condition remains unknown.

