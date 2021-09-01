Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Could the mystery be over? The Loch Ness monster departs her famous home for the Netherlands

By Chris MacLennan
September 1, 2021, 11:45 am
Nessie has popped up in the Netherlands.
Nessie has popped up in the Netherlands.

The centuries old mystery of the Loch Ness monster may finally have been solved – and it appears we have been looking in the wrong place the whole time.

It seems that Nessie has departed the Highland loch and taken up residency in the Netherlands of all places.

Dutch journalist Dolf Ruesink spotted the famed beast basking in the sunshine in a garden in the small town of Rekken.

The ‘Nessielands’

The arguments for and against the existence of the Loch Ness monster have been going on for years.

At least that won’t happen with this version.

Well, how could it? The monster is made up of around 50,000 dahlia flowers for a start.

Its arrival has sparked a bit of interest though, and led to Mr Ruesink joking that the country will be renamed “the Nessielands”.

The floral artwork contains around 50,000 flowers

Nessie forms part of the town’s art trail

Each year in Rekken, located in the east of the Netherlands near the German border, art sculptures are created during the month of August.

Usually they are driven through the town for the gathered crowd.

However, the pandemic has led to a change in style and instead 13 displays are now fixed in locations.

Mr Ruesink said he was shocked to see Nessie in the Netherlands, 50 years after he visited Inverness to go on his own Nessie hunt.

Dolf Ruesink

He said: “I was a student, I was 18-years-old, so half a century ago I went with some friends to Scotland for a holiday break for about a week.

“We went to Inverness mainly to see the monster. I must admit it was raining awfully for the five or six days we stayed.

“Of course, we did not see the monster.”

Mr Ruesink returned three years ago with his wife but was again out of luck on his Nessie hunt.

He added:  “It was a very big surprise for me that I saw the monster returning in my neighbourhood.

The whole floral display is about 70ft long and 9ft high.

“When I saw it, I thought ‘he exists’.

“Maybe he came over through the North Sea and found his way to the Netherlands.

“Now we call it the Nessielands here.”

Loch Ness monster display wins vote

The Nessie display was voted as the most popular on the trail.

Other displays drew inspiration from news events of the day and fixtures of the local area.

One display even mocked the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte due to a suggested delay in putting coronavirus measures in place.

Other displays related to news topics of the day in the Netherlands.

Read more about Nessie

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]