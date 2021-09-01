Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Tree harvester fined after foul-mouthed rant at ex-partner

By Jenni Gee
September 1, 2021, 5:00 pm
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court
A man who used the c-word in a rant at his ex after she found a new partner has been fined £380 for breach of the peace.

Tain Sheriff Court heard that Ian Grant, 38, used the expletive during a short confrontation at the home of his ex-partner.

Appearing before the court today, Grant, of Carnmhor Road, Bonar Bridge, admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner, shouting, swearing and committing a breach of the peace on November 28 2020.

Fiscal Depute Pauline Gair told the court that on the night in question Grant’s ex-partner was at her home address with a friend when they began to receive text messages from the accused.

“I’ll see you in a few minutes”

“He seemed displeased that the complainant had found a new relationship,” she said, adding that the last of the messages read simply: “I’ll see you in a few minutes”.

The court heard that tree-harvester Grant later turned up at the home of his ex and began shouting and swearing, including use of the c-word.

Grant’s solicitor John MacColl said that his client had been exchanging messages back and forth with the woman prior to the incident and “he did attend the address, essentially on the invitation of his former partner”.

He added that the altercation had been two-sided, with independent witnesses confirming that, but said the incident was “a matter of considerable regret” to the father-of-two.

Sheriff Gary Aitken fined Grant £380 and imposed a non-harassment order, banning him from approaching or contacting his ex for six months.

