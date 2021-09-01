Tree harvester fined after foul-mouthed rant at ex-partner

A man who used the c-word in a rant at his ex after she found a new partner has been fined £380 for breach of the peace.

Tain Sheriff Court heard that Ian Grant, 38, used the expletive during a short confrontation at the home of his ex-partner.

Appearing before the court today, Grant, of Carnmhor Road, Bonar Bridge, admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner, shouting, swearing and committing a breach of the peace on November 28 2020.

Fiscal Depute Pauline Gair told the court that on the night in question Grant’s ex-partner was at her home address with a friend when they began to receive text messages from the accused.

“I’ll see you in a few minutes”

“He seemed displeased that the complainant had found a new relationship,” she said, adding that the last of the messages read simply: “I’ll see you in a few minutes”.

The court heard that tree-harvester Grant later turned up at the home of his ex and began shouting and swearing, including use of the c-word.

Grant’s solicitor John MacColl said that his client had been exchanging messages back and forth with the woman prior to the incident and “he did attend the address, essentially on the invitation of his former partner”.

He added that the altercation had been two-sided, with independent witnesses confirming that, but said the incident was “a matter of considerable regret” to the father-of-two.

Sheriff Gary Aitken fined Grant £380 and imposed a non-harassment order, banning him from approaching or contacting his ex for six months.