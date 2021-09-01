Ferry services from Oban cancelled due to fault onboard MV Coruisk

Commuters in Oban are facing further disruption to ferry services as technical issues onboard MV Coruisk leads to service cancellations.

Calmac have confirmed two sailings scheduled for departure between Oban and Craignure have been pulled from this evening’s timetable due to a fault onboard the vessel.

The 6.30 pm crossing departing from Craignure has been impacted by the fault as well as the 8 pm sailing from Oban.

🔶AMBER #Oban #Craignure 01Sep Due to a technical issue affecting MV Coruisk, the following sailings are cancelled:

Depart Craignure – 1830

Depart Oban – 2000

Engineers are currently investigating the issue and a further update will be provided once available. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) September 1, 2021

Engineers are currently onboard the ferry investigating the fault with an update due to be provided in due course.

Taking to social media, the ferry operator warned of cancellations to ferry services.

They wrote: “Due to a technical issue affecting MV Coruisk, the following sailings are cancelled:

“Depart Craignure – 1830

“Depart Oban – 2000

“Engineers are currently investigating the issue and a further update will be provided once available.”

A day of disruptions

The fault is the latest disruption impacting commuters departing from Oban today.

Two services between Oban and Castlebay were cancelled today because the MV Clansman vessel was redeployed elsewhere in the network.

An amended timetable has also been in operation to services calling at Oban, Coll and Tiree due to the temporary transfer of the MV Clansman.

MV Lord of the Isles vessel with support from the MV Isle of Mull has been in operation between the islands.