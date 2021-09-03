Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Highland Housing Alliance aim to boost housing options in a rural village

By Michelle Henderson
September 3, 2021, 3:55 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 4:16 pm
Highland Housing Alliance have lodged plans for 15 new properties in Drumnadrochit to help boost housing options in the area.
Plans for a new affordable housing development in Drumnadrochit have been revealed.

Inverness-based property development company Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) want to build 15 high-quality homes on derelict land to help bolster accommodation options for first-time buyers.

Situated to the south of Drumnadrochit, the proposals have been designed to be in keeping with neighbouring properties.

Gail Matheson, chief executive of HHA said she hopes the plans, if approved, will help retain the younger generation in the Highlands.

Gail Matheson, chief executive of HHA, said she hopes the plans will entice more first time buyers to remain in the north.

She said: “Alongside Highland Council, we recognise that there is an acute demand for homes across the region and in a bid to retain the younger generation staying up north and locally, it is imperative that we provide suitable housing options.

“Alongside our key stakeholders and design team, we have refined plans to arrive at a well-considered and connected housing development that will be attractive to a range of prospective tenants which they can hopefully make their home.

“Our plans align with wider Highland Council objectives to boost the housing options and we are hopeful that we can progress with our vision in the months ahead.”

If approved by councillors, each property will feature bright open-plan living spaces with attractive communal outdoor areas, complete with secure cycle storage and private parking spaces.

A bespoke stone wall is proposed to edge the development, which would also incorporate public art into the design.

