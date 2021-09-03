Highland Housing Alliance aim to boost housing options in a rural village

Plans for a new affordable housing development in Drumnadrochit have been revealed.

Inverness-based property development company Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) want to build 15 high-quality homes on derelict land to help bolster accommodation options for first-time buyers.

Situated to the south of Drumnadrochit, the proposals have been designed to be in keeping with neighbouring properties.

Gail Matheson, chief executive of HHA, said she hopes the plans will entice more first time buyers to remain in the north.

She said: “Alongside Highland Council, we recognise that there is an acute demand for homes across the region and in a bid to retain the younger generation staying up north and locally, it is imperative that we provide suitable housing options.

“Alongside our key stakeholders and design team, we have refined plans to arrive at a well-considered and connected housing development that will be attractive to a range of prospective tenants which they can hopefully make their home.

“Our plans align with wider Highland Council objectives to boost the housing options and we are hopeful that we can progress with our vision in the months ahead.”

If approved by councillors, each property will feature bright open-plan living spaces with attractive communal outdoor areas, complete with secure cycle storage and private parking spaces.

A bespoke stone wall is proposed to edge the development, which would also incorporate public art into the design.