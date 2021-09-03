Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland medical practice faced with lack of staff amid shortages of trained GPs

By Denny Andonova
September 3, 2021, 4:06 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 4:07 pm
Alness and Invergordon Medical Practice are currently looking for new partners to join.
A Highland medical practice is desperately looking for new staff as three doctors prepare to leave.

Staff recruitment and retention has been an ongoing problem at the Alness and Invergordon Medical Practice for several years.

Issues with recruitment have only accelerated over the last few months as the pandemic caused for a further increase in workforce shortages – placing a strain on many GP practices across the country.

Now, with three partners leaving in the next six months, the practice is actively looking to acquire new partners in effort to maintain its service.

However, Alness and Invergordon Medical Practice has ensured it will continue to serve the local community and is committed to overcoming the current challenges.

An NHS Highland spokesman said: “NHS Highland is working closely with Alness and Invergordon Medical Practice to ensure services are maintained to the local community while this recruitment campaign is ongoing.

“The practice is committed to overcoming the challenges ahead and making improvements. It would respectfully ask the public for patience and understanding during these difficult times.

“Service delivery will remain unchanged during this time.”

