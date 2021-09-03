Highland medical practice faced with lack of staff amid shortages of trained GPs

A Highland medical practice is desperately looking for new staff as three doctors prepare to leave.

Staff recruitment and retention has been an ongoing problem at the Alness and Invergordon Medical Practice for several years.

Issues with recruitment have only accelerated over the last few months as the pandemic caused for a further increase in workforce shortages – placing a strain on many GP practices across the country.

Now, with three partners leaving in the next six months, the practice is actively looking to acquire new partners in effort to maintain its service.

However, Alness and Invergordon Medical Practice has ensured it will continue to serve the local community and is committed to overcoming the current challenges.

An NHS Highland spokesman said: “NHS Highland is working closely with Alness and Invergordon Medical Practice to ensure services are maintained to the local community while this recruitment campaign is ongoing.

“The practice is committed to overcoming the challenges ahead and making improvements. It would respectfully ask the public for patience and understanding during these difficult times.

“Service delivery will remain unchanged during this time.”