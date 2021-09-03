Multi-agency search stood down after missing person is found in Mallaig

Emergency crews have returned to base following a major multi-agency search in Mallaig.

Teams were called to the area around 5.15pm this evening as concerns grew for a person.

Following a thorough search of the area, the casualty was later located.

Coastguard teams from Mallaig, Salen, Fort William and Kilchoan were called to assist police in the search alongside the search and rescue helicopter from Inverness.

Mallaig lifeboat was also attendance, searching the coastline and surrounding area.

The search was stood down at 7.25pm, with teams returning to base.