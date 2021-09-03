Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Highlands

Multi-agency search stood down after missing person is found in Mallaig

By Michelle Henderson
September 3, 2021, 7:26 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 9:10 pm
The Inverness coastguard helicopter has been assisting police and coastguard agencies in Mallaig over growing concerns for a missing person.
Emergency crews have returned to base following a major multi-agency search in Mallaig.

Teams were called to the area around 5.15pm this evening as concerns grew for a person.

Following a thorough search of the area, the casualty was later located.

Coastguard teams from Mallaig, Salen, Fort William and Kilchoan were called to assist police in the search alongside the search and rescue helicopter from Inverness.

Mallaig lifeboat was also attendance, searching the coastline and surrounding area.

The search was stood down at 7.25pm, with teams returning to base.

