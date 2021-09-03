News / Highlands Missing South Lanarkshire man who travelled to Highlands is traced By David Mackay September 3, 2021, 8:18 pm Timothy Corfield had been reported missing. Timothy Corfield, who was reported missing from Thorntonhall in South Lanarkshire on Thursday, has been traced. Concerns grew for the 49-year-old after he was last spotted at Mallaig train station at 5.30p the same day. Police say he has now been traced “safe and well”. Police Scotland can confirm that Timothy Corfield who had been reported missing earlier today has been traced safe and well. Thank you for sharing our appeal. pic.twitter.com/Ub0jEcKfAR — Northern Police (@northernPolice) September 3, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Multi-agency search stood down after missing person is found in Mallaig Missing South Lanarkshire man who travelled to Highlands is traced Missing Highland man found safe and well Highland man William McPhee, 41, reported missing