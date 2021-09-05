News / Highlands Incident involving coach and HGV restricts traffic on the A83 at Inveraray By Ross Hempseed September 5, 2021, 9:15 am Updated: September 5, 2021, 9:35 am A two-vehicle road crash has restricted the flow of traffic through the A83 Tarbert to Campbeltown at Inveraray. The incident happened near Strome Point and involved a coach and a HGV. Emergency services are currently in attendance. Traffic is being held by police and they are urging people to take caution when travelling in the area. More to follow Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close