Maggie’s 500 charity cycle gets under way as they set their sights on raising £300,000

Cyclists from across the north have embarked on a challenge that will see them attempt to scale the height of Everest.

A team of 40 local business leaders set off from Maggie’s at Raigmore Hospital today for the 500-mile ride.

Over the next five days, cyclists will tackle a series of challenging routes through the Cairngorms National Park in support of cancer charity Maggie’s Highlands.

Already the Maggie’s 500 cycle has raised £275,763 to support cancer patients and their families in the north – and are less than £25,000 away from doubling their initial £150,000 target.

This is the fourth time they’ve increased their target due to the incredible support of the community and local businesses.

‘A memorable five days’

The bike ride had been due to take place last September, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Co-lead organiser and participant, Willie Gray, managing director of Ark Estates is determined the group will hit the £300,000 milestone and said it was “an incredible effort” given the current climate.

“It’s great to finally be at the start line, setting off for what will be a memorable five days,” he said.

“Everyone has been training hard and fundraising even harder meaning we are now closing in on £300,000 against our original target of £150,000. If we can reach £300k it would be an incredible effort in the current climate and shows the incredible generosity of the Highland community.”

He added: “Because a group of generous sponsors have helped us cover the event expenses, every single penny raised from this event will go to Maggie’s Highlands at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness to help support local people living with cancer and their families.”

Tackling Everest

Riders will need to climb over the height of Everest, ascending some 30,000ft in five days as well as demanding ascents of Glenshee and The Lecht and Cairngorm Ski Centres.

The Maggies Cycle 500 team are off!! Posted by Maggies Cycle 500 on Monday, 6 September 2021

The “Queen” stage and most challenging day of the Maggie’s 500 involves a 104mile circuit of the National Park with over 8,000ft of climbing over the two highest roads in the UK.

The group will return to Inverness on Friday by which time they will have each completed 500 miles, making the Maggie’s 500 one of the world’s hardest charity cycle events.

The route was planned by Paul Easto and his team at Wilderness Scotland.

Inspiring riders

Ex-Commonwealth cyclist and fellow organiser, Kenny Riddle, of Bikes of Inverness praised all those taking part.

“Taking on a 500 mile challenge like this in just five days in an incredible act of endurance for an amateur cyclist let along a professional,” he said.

“Doing 100 miles in a day is do-able but to get on your bike every day for the next four days and do another 100 miles each day in some of the most challenging road cycling terrain in the UK will take a great degree of determination.

“It’s been inspiring seeing the journey some of the riders have gone on from when we first met to launch the event two years ago.

“In between very busy schedules, the group has been training hard, though, and I think everyone is just keen to get going now.”