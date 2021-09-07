Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

The American scientist who wants to build a treetop walkway in Nairn

By Kieran Beattie
September 7, 2021, 5:00 pm
Meg Lowman has pioneered the use of creating canopy walkways to study treetops across the world.
Meg Lowman has pioneered the use of creating canopy walkways to study treetops across the world.

A leading scientist who pioneered the use of suspended treetop walkways to study canopy environments wants to help build one in Nairn and give the Highland community an eco-tourism boost.

Meg Lowman, who studied at Aberdeen University, has travelled all across the world from the jungles of the Amazon to the forests of Ethiopia, studying and protecting trees for more than 30 years.

The 67-year-old was one of the first scientists to build canopy walkways, which are bridges and platforms between the tops of trees, for the purpose of researching the unique ecosystems that are usually far out of reach, great distances above forest floors.

Meg and her son on a canopy walkway in Belize

She has helped to build such walkways in forests and woodlands all across the world where they are used for scientific study, education, and recreation.

And now Meg, who has recently been spending her retirement golfing in Scotland, wants to use her wealth of knowledge for the benefit of Nairn.

An adventure ‘full of fun and wonder’

After discussing her plans with locals, including teachers, Meg believes bringing a canopy walkway to a forest in the Nairn area could provide a major eco-tourism attraction for the community, and inspirational education for the region’s young people.

Although she hails from America, Meg Lowman has strong connections to Scotland, and studied at Aberdeen University. She has a great love for the country’s trees, including these in Nairn.

She said: “To go into a canopy is such an adventure, that’s so full of fun and wonder, and it’s really important for building stewardship in kids for the future of forest conservation.

“So if a community like Nairn can create this educational, recreational opportunity, kids could go to the top of trees in a safe, exciting fashion and it would be an incredible way to bring Scotland’s amazing trees into the spotlight.”

She continued: “When I did my MSC in Aberdeen almost 25 years ago, it seemed that nobody was looking at trees in such great detail in Scotland except for the odd forester here and there.

Youngsters exploring a canopy on a walkway Meg helped to create.

“But now Scotland is on this incredible rebound, and everything is ramping up.

“Nairn like other Scottish communities needs eco-tourism, they need to think, what are the future industries for our children?”

“There’s a lot of interest in the economic and environmental importance of trees throughout the UK, and Scotland can really play a global role here.

“We’ve got Cop26 coming to Glasgow this year, so it’s really exciting to see Scotland take the reigns and be very action-orientated.”

‘She’s some girl, this Meg, let me tell you’

Left to right: Alastair Noble (Chairman of NICE), Liz Burgess (owner of Sandown House B&B), Ewan aged 11 attends a local school in Nairn, Scientist Meg Lowman, Lisa (also a teacher at a local school) and Kelly Richardson (Teacher at Nairn Academy)<br />Pictures by Jason Hedges

Alastair Noble, chairman of Nairn Improvement Community Enterprise (Nice) in Nairn, said he’s excited to see the potential for Meg’s ambitions.

He, alongside other members of the community, have been discussing the idea of a canopy walkway project with Meg, and the benefits it could provide to the Highland town.

He said: “She’s some girl, this Meg, let me tell you, she’s absolutely world-class.

“She was telling me while we were chatting that she was planning lunch with Jane Goodall, so she’s at that kind of level she’s functioning at, which from Nairn’s point of view is fantastic, and it’s very much supported by the local community.

“We’re a bit like Aberdeen, we’ve had the oil boom, but now we need to reposition ourselves and get the tourism industry here up and running, and make Nairn a nice play to live and stay.

“And, it’s all got to be green and sustainable. So this idea really pushes all the right buttons.

“Meg has been up trees in Ethiopia, and in the canopies of the Amazon, so if she thinks this is something worth doing, it’s worth doing.

“Having someone like Meg who has been all over the world coming and telling us we’ve got fantastic natural assets, and we should use them, is brilliant.

“The schools and youth groups could all be involved in this going forward, it could be a fantastic experience.”

Alastair added: “I think this is a great kick-start, and if it goes on there will be all the nitty gritty discussions to have with the council and government and all the rest of it, but to me, it’s a fantastic opportunity and it would be very silly not to take advantage of it.”

New book

Meg has released a new book about her life studying treetops

Meg has recently released her latest book The Arbornaut, about her life exploring treetops across the world.

To find out more about the book and her work, you can visit her website here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]