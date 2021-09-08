Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dingwall Academy sends pupils home at lunchtime due to high levels of Covid

By Lauren Robertson
September 8, 2021, 3:44 pm Updated: September 8, 2021, 3:57 pm
Dingwall Academy.
Dingwall Academy was forced to send pupils home at lunchtime today due to high levels of Covid in the school.

With 1,035 pupils, Dingwall Academy is one of the largest secondary schools in Scotland.

On Wednesday, an email was sent to parents and guardians of pupils at the school to inform them that it would be closing before the end of the day.

Highland Council has confirmed that the closure is due to high levels of Covid within the school.

A number of staff members have been identified as close contacts and are therefore required to self-isolate.

The school will reopen to pupils on Thursday.

A spokeswoman from Highland Council said: “We are aware of a significant number of cases of Covid-19 at Dingwall Academy.

“A group of staff members were identified as close contacts and have been advised to self-isolate and book a PCR test. Therefore, the school closed at lunchtime today and will reopen tomorrow.

“Letters were issued to parents earlier today and all necessary action has been taken at the school.

“Highland Council continues to work in partnership with NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team.”

Parents are asked to read email sent from the school this morning. If you are not receiving emails, please let the school know.Thank you

Posted by Dingwall Academy on Wednesday, 8 September 2021

The closure comes amidst rising coronavirus numbers across the country.

In a recent interview, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the government were trying to avoid school closures “at all possible costs.” 

