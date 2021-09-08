Dingwall Academy sends pupils home at lunchtime due to high levels of Covid

Dingwall Academy was forced to send pupils home at lunchtime today due to high levels of Covid in the school.

With 1,035 pupils, Dingwall Academy is one of the largest secondary schools in Scotland.

On Wednesday, an email was sent to parents and guardians of pupils at the school to inform them that it would be closing before the end of the day.

Highland Council has confirmed that the closure is due to high levels of Covid within the school.

A number of staff members have been identified as close contacts and are therefore required to self-isolate.

The school will reopen to pupils on Thursday.

A spokeswoman from Highland Council said: “We are aware of a significant number of cases of Covid-19 at Dingwall Academy.

“A group of staff members were identified as close contacts and have been advised to self-isolate and book a PCR test. Therefore, the school closed at lunchtime today and will reopen tomorrow.

“Letters were issued to parents earlier today and all necessary action has been taken at the school.

“Highland Council continues to work in partnership with NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team.”

Parents are asked to read email sent from the school this morning. If you are not receiving emails, please let the school know.Thank you Posted by Dingwall Academy on Wednesday, 8 September 2021

The closure comes amidst rising coronavirus numbers across the country.

In a recent interview, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the government were trying to avoid school closures “at all possible costs.”