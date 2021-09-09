Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highlands and Islands Students Association hits back after UHI principal’s ‘vanity course’ comments

By Chris MacLennan
September 9, 2021, 10:09 am Updated: September 9, 2021, 2:48 pm
Highlands and Islands Students Association representatives
Highlands and Islands Students Association (HISA) has said students should be free to study what they like after damning comments were made by UHI’s principal.

Professor Todd Walker said earlier this week that vanity subjects would be a thing of the past at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) sparking much backlash online.

Prof Walker said the focus of the university’s teaching should home in on sectors currently growing in the economy.

‘The days of having a vanity course, unit or subject are over’

He told the Inverness Courier: “One of the biggest focuses over the next five years will be to make sure that courses and training we provide are aligned to growth in the economy.

I’d go on the record as saying the days of having a vanity course, unit or subject are over.

“We’re not here to study something for which there is no direct employment, growing market or sector.”

UHI principal and vice chancellor Todd Walker.

HISA representatives have now written to UHI bosses, including Prof Walker, to address concerns.

Students push for involvement in curriculum review

A HISA spokesman said representatives have been pushing for a curriculum review for several years.

He said the organisation is confident that the process will be delivered “professionally and transparently”, taking in the full range of courses provided by UHI.

Inverness Campus is one UHI facility attended by students across the Highlands and Islands

The spokesman said: “Although we agree with the need for a thorough curriculum review that ensures our offer to students is sustainable, we cannot and will not support a review that is aiming to limit the opportunity of choice for our students at the university.

“We believe that students should be able to study the subjects they want and as main stakeholders in this review should be consulted extensively.

“The curriculum review should not be done in isolation but developed in partnership and cooperation with students.

“The university gave assurances that this would be the case and that HISA will continue to be highly involved with the curriculum review.”

Students will be welcomed ‘no matter their subject area’

He continued: “While employability and responding to the changes in the labour market is important to keep the curriculum relevant, we refute the use of the term ‘vanity’ for any part of our provision.

“Education is an important right that we believe everyone should have the access to and that can help develop a varied and thriving economy across our region.

“We want to reassure that students, no matter their subject area, will be welcomed and supported by UHI and HISA.”

Apology issued by principal

Professor Walker issued an apology on Tuesday after his comments appeared in the Inverness Courier.

He apologised for any confusion or distress, stating: “There is no hidden agenda, or message in this article from me that some courses or subject areas are more important than others.”

Review will take two to three years

He said that the curriculum review will be a “transparent process” taking around two to three years to complete.

Prof Walker said students and staff will be at the heart of any decision making.

HISA represents students from across the UHI network and its 13 partner colleges.

