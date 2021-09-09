Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Highland councillors call for AirBnB to need planning permission

By Denny Andonova
September 9, 2021, 11:01 am Updated: September 9, 2021, 2:33 pm
Councillors said the "over-provision" of short-term lets has affected the local housing market. Sandy McCook/DCT Media
Councillors said the "over-provision" of short-term lets has affected the local housing market. Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Highland Council could use the planning system to control the number of homes being turned into AirBnB in a part of the Cairngorms National Park.

The proposed plans come amid concerns that the “massive increase” in short-term lets in Badenoch and Strathspey has “severely affected” the local housing market.

The local authority’s convener Bill Lobban fears that the “over-provision” of holiday lets has made it difficult for people living and working in the area to find homes.

Mr Lobban and other local councillors have now called for the introduction of a short-term let control area in Badenoch and Strathspey to improve the situation.

Under a draft proposal, which is to be reviewed at today’s Highland Council meeting, a change of use of a property to a holiday let would require a planning permission.

Councillor Bill Lobban. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

This type of consent is currently not a requirement and the plan would need to be approved by the Scottish Government before going ahead.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Mr Lobban said: “We have a big problem in Badenoch and Strathspey due to the lack of housing.

“Many things that used to be permanent dwellings are turning into holiday lets, and that affects the housing market quite severely.”

Although he highlighted the importance of tourism in the Highlands, Mr Lobban added that a shortage of housing was a factor behind business in the area struggling to find staff.

He also said it was likely there were similar problems in other parts of the Highlands.

Councillors are expected to vote on the draft proposal this afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]