Missing Inverness teenager, 14, not seen for two days

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in Inverness after not being seen for almost two days.

Shanai Anderson was last seen at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, September 7, in the Abriachan area.

She is described as being 5ft 5in tall and of slim build with long brown hair.

Police are now appealing for information to help trace her and ask that people fill out the online contact form if they know anything about her whereabouts.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact 101 quoting incident number 3358 of September 7.