Highland school forced to shut doors due to energy failure

A Highland school for children with special needs has been forced to close today due to an unforeseen emergency.

St Duthus School in Tain, which caters for a total of 26 pupils, has been forced to shut its doors for at least one day due to a failure in the water, heating and power supply.

Highland Council has confirmed that the issue is currently being investigated and parents will be informed when the school will reopen in due course.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “St Duthus school is closed today due to a failure in the water, heating, and power supply.

“It is being investigated at present and parents will be informed by the Head Teacher when the school is due to reopen for pupils.”

Plans for new ‘super school’

The school is part of a masterplan to create a new “super school” in Tain, which will replace the existing provision at all of the town’s facilities and relocate it to a single location.

St Duthus Special School will become part of the new £45million Tain 3-18 Campus, along with Tain Royal Academy, Craighill Primary and Knockbreck Primary.

The project is included in the government’s learning estate investment programme with some funding coming from the council’s re-profiled capital programme that was approved in January 2021.

The new building is expected to open in August 2024 once design and build work has been completed by Kier Construction and the council’s in-house property teams.