Man found dead in Thurso car park

A man has been found dead in a Thurso car park.

Emergency services were called on Wednesday following concern about a driver parked in his lorry at the Riverside.

Paramedics found no sign of life and the body was later removed.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended the Riverside car park in Thurso following the sudden death of a 55-year-old man within a vehicle parked in the area.

“The incident was reported to police around 8.50am.”

The spokesman added there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.