News / Highlands Man found dead in Thurso car park By Iain Grant September 9, 2021, 3:07 pm Updated: September 9, 2021, 3:08 pm Police were called to the car park on Wednesday morning. Photo: Shutterstock A man has been found dead in a Thurso car park. Emergency services were called on Wednesday following concern about a driver parked in his lorry at the Riverside. Paramedics found no sign of life and the body was later removed. A police spokesman said: "Officers attended the Riverside car park in Thurso following the sudden death of a 55-year-old man within a vehicle parked in the area. "The incident was reported to police around 8.50am." The spokesman added there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.