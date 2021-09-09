Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Surfacing improvements on A83 near Lochgilphead to start next week

By Lauren Robertson
September 9, 2021, 5:08 pm Updated: September 9, 2021, 5:30 pm
Works to resurface a stretch of the A83 Tarbert to Campbeltown road are due to start next week.

The works will be focused on a half-mile (1km) area of road near Lochgilphead.

Aiming to create a smoother and safer road for all those who use it, the planned resurfacing works will cost around £220,000.

Improvements are scheduled to begin on Tuesday September 14 and last nine days, excluding Saturday and Sunday.

This means the resurfacing should be complete by Friday September 24.

Though the road is due to remain open throughout the works, there will be a 10mph convoy system in place between 7am and 7pm while they are ongoing.

Out with these hours the speed limit will be 30mph as vehicles will be using a temporary road surface.

Eddie Ross, north-west representative at Bear Scotland said: “This £220,000 project on the A83 near Lochgilphead will address any defects on this section of the route, greatly improving the quality and safety of the road surface.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to the safety of our teams and road users, but we have taken steps to minimise disruption by avoiding weekend working and reducing the extent of traffic management required when works are not taking place.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

The Rest and Be Thankful, also on the A83, has recently undergone works to protect motorists against landslides. 

