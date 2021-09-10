Corrieshalloch Nature Reserve closed after visitors repeatedly ignore suspension bridge warnings

A whole nature reserve has been closed off after visitors were repeatedly caught ignoring safety signs about a dangerous spot.

The suspension bridge at Corrieshalloch Gorge National Nature Reserve was closed as a precaution after an inspection flagged safety concerns.

However, staff have spotted visitors ignoring the barriers and signs – prompting them to now close the entire Wester Ross site.

Clea Warner, general manager for the Highlands and Islands, said: “We know that people love this place and the views from the bridge and it is disappointing that it’s had to be closed.

“We need to put safety first and not only are we reminding all visitors to please heed the signs and stay off the bridge, but we have decided it is necessary to close the wider site for now.

“We’re investigating the issue and will release information on reopening plans as soon as possible.”

Plans to improve nature reserve under consideration

Designs to improve visitor facilities at the nature reserve – which welcomes more than 100,000 visitors a year – were submitted to Highland Council in May.

NTS has plans for a “sensitively-designed” visitor facilities including better parking, paths and signs, wifi, toilets and a blue loo for camper vans.

Ms Warner previously said: “This is a significant project for the area which will enhance facilities for the community and visitors, and help ensure that Corrieshalloch Gorge, a place that we all love, gets the protection it needs.”

In the meantime, essential conservation work – such as removing invasive plants from the gorge – is continuing.

The £2.3million visitors project has secured £923,277 funding from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund.