Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Corrieshalloch Nature Reserve closed after visitors repeatedly ignore suspension bridge warnings

By Ross Hempseed
September 10, 2021, 4:48 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 4:49 pm
Post Thumbnail

A whole nature reserve has been closed off after visitors were repeatedly caught ignoring safety signs about a dangerous spot.

The suspension bridge at Corrieshalloch Gorge National Nature Reserve was closed as a precaution after an inspection flagged safety concerns.

However, staff have spotted visitors ignoring the barriers and signs – prompting them to now close the entire Wester Ross site.

Clea Warner, general manager for the Highlands and Islands, said: “We know that people love this place and the views from the bridge and it is disappointing that it’s had to be closed.

“We need to put safety first and not only are we reminding all visitors to please heed the signs and stay off the bridge, but we have decided it is necessary to close the wider site for now.

“We’re investigating the issue and will release information on reopening plans as soon as possible.”

Plans to create a ‘gateway to nature’ at Corrieshalloch Gorge were lodged with the council earlier this year.

Plans to improve nature reserve under consideration

Designs to improve visitor facilities at the nature reserve – which welcomes more than 100,000 visitors a year – were submitted to Highland Council in May. 

NTS has plans for a “sensitively-designed” visitor facilities including better parking, paths and signs, wifi, toilets and a blue loo for camper vans.

Ms Warner previously said: “This is a significant project for the area which will enhance facilities for the community and visitors, and help ensure that Corrieshalloch Gorge, a place that we all love, gets the protection it needs.”

In the meantime, essential conservation work – such as removing invasive plants from the gorge – is continuing.

The £2.3million visitors project has secured £923,277 funding from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal