Eden Court bursts back into life with glittering autumn season

Eden Court has announced its autumn season of live theatre as the Inverness venue returns to seven days a week operation from Monday.

Venue bosses promise the Empire Theatre will be “alive with jaw-dropping spectacle and full capacity audiences” for the first time since closing due to coronavirus in March 2020 – and are asking audiences to support its recovery from the pandemic.

Among the shows lined up are 9 – 5, Chicago, The Midnight Bell and the return of the venue’s hugely popular pantomime.

James Mackenzie-Blackman, chief executive of Eden Court, said: “Returning to a seven-day opening, and returning live performance to our stages after over 500 days, is an important and emotional moment for myself and all my team.

Audiences will be spoilt for choice

“There were moments during the pandemic when the very future of Eden Court was in doubt. Our combined, tireless, efforts mean we can now reopen fully

Eden Court says its broad range of dance, drama, musical theatre and ballet will bring internationally-acclaimed talent to the Highlands and ensure Inverness audiences will be spoilt for choice with options for a night out at the theatre.

And Mr Mackenzie-Blackman appealed to audiences to help Eden Court recover from the impacts of the pandemic

He said: “Our future success really is though in the hands of our audiences. We have programmed an exceptional Autumn and Winter season of productions, films and community classes and we need everyone who knows Eden Court, and indeed those who are yet to give us a try, to come.

Every ticket helps Eden Court’s recovery

“Every single ticket sold helps Eden Court’s recovery and we need everyone to play their part.”

The programme will include Dolly Parton’s 9 – 5, reaching Inverness direct from the West End with an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by the Queen of Country herself

Choreographer Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell explores the dazzling underbelly of 1930’s London life in a dance theatre event full of pathos, humour and thwarted romance.

Meanwhile, Chicago dives into the decadent 1920’s, with a sexy, sassy score delivering murder, greed, corruption, exploitation, adultery and treachery, with one show-stopping song after another and choreography by the legendary Bob Fosse.

How to buy tickets for the new shows

Eden Court’s beloved pantomime promises to be an absolute ball this year, with a Cinderella packed full of side-splitting slapstick, spectacular scenery, breath-taking costumes, stunning special effects and fabulous song and dance routines.

And the theatre will also boast productions from the National Theatre of Scotland, Scottish Opera and Scottish Ballet.

For full details visit www.eden-court.co.uk

