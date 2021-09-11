Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Eden Court bursts back into life with glittering autumn season

By Scott Begbie
September 11, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 11, 2021, 11:28 am
Chicago is one of the big shows coming to Eden Court for autumn.
Eden Court has announced its autumn season of live theatre as the Inverness venue returns to seven days a week operation from Monday.

Venue bosses promise the Empire Theatre will be “alive with jaw-dropping spectacle and full capacity audiences” for the first time since closing due to coronavirus in March 2020 – and are asking audiences to support its recovery from the pandemic.

Among the shows lined up are 9 – 5, Chicago, The Midnight Bell and the return of the venue’s hugely popular pantomime.

James Mackenzie-Blackman, chief executive of Eden Court, said: “Returning to a seven-day opening, and returning live performance to our stages after over 500 days, is an important and emotional moment for myself and all my team.

Dolly Parton’s 9 – 5 will be a showstopper.

Audiences will be spoilt for choice

“There were moments during the pandemic when the very future of Eden Court was in doubt. Our combined, tireless, efforts mean we can now reopen fully

Eden Court says its broad range of dance, drama, musical theatre and ballet will bring internationally-acclaimed talent to the Highlands and ensure Inverness audiences will be spoilt for choice with options for a night out at the theatre.

And Mr Mackenzie-Blackman appealed to audiences to help Eden Court recover from the impacts of the pandemic

He said: “Our future success really is though in the hands of our audiences. We have programmed an exceptional Autumn and Winter season of productions, films and community classes and we need everyone who knows Eden Court, and indeed those who are yet to give us a try, to come.

The panto is coming back… oh yes it is!

Every ticket helps Eden Court’s recovery

“Every single ticket sold helps Eden Court’s recovery and we need everyone to play their part.”

The programme will include Dolly Parton’s 9 – 5, reaching Inverness direct from the West End with an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by the Queen of Country herself

Choreographer Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell explores the dazzling underbelly of 1930’s London life in a dance theatre event full of pathos, humour and thwarted romance.

Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Belle is a noir treat.

Meanwhile, Chicago dives into the decadent 1920’s, with a sexy, sassy score delivering murder, greed, corruption, exploitation, adultery and treachery, with one show-stopping song after another and choreography by the legendary Bob Fosse.

How to buy tickets for the new shows

Eden Court’s beloved pantomime promises to be an absolute ball this year, with a Cinderella packed full of side-splitting slapstick, spectacular scenery, breath-taking costumes, stunning special effects and fabulous song and dance routines.

And the theatre will also boast productions from the National Theatre of Scotland, Scottish Opera and Scottish Ballet.

For full details visit www.eden-court.co.uk

