Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Blast off! Billionaire Anders Polvsen confirms he will not appeal Sutherland space port decision

By Mike Merritt
September 12, 2021, 1:09 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 1:10 pm
Billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen has confirmed his company will not appeal the decision to allow Space Hub Sutherland to proceed
Billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen has confirmed his company will not appeal the decision to allow Space Hub Sutherland to proceed

Britain’s first vertical launch spaceport has been cleared for take-off after billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen finally conceded defeat.

Mr Povlsen, Scotland’s richest man, mounted a legal challenge against the plans for Space Hub Sutherland, on the A’Mhoine penisula amid concerns about its impact on protected areas.

But a court ruled against him last month, and upheld Highland Council’s decision to approve the project.

Now his company Wildland Ltd has announced it will not appeal the decision, but said it remains “deeply disappointed” at the decision.

Chief executive Tim Kirkwood said: “Although we were deeply disappointed at the outcome of the judicial review for the A’Mhoine spaceport and felt that a justifiable case was presented to the court, we have decided that proceeding to appeal isn’t the way forward.

“There remain deep reservations that additional, space-related development consents will be sought in connection with Space Hub Sutherland.

“We are mindful that extensive commitments have been made that the spaceport will be an exemplar for environmental sustainability. While we are still concerned that those objectives will be very difficult to meet in practice, the best course of action is that we work constructively with all stakeholders to make sure commitments made in connection with the development as consented, are kept or even exceeded.

“It remains absolutely essential that any wider benefits from the project truly don’t come at the expense of the natural environment and the vulnerable biodiversity it supports.”

Anders Holch Povlsen – who has invested £1.43m into a space centre on Shetland – will not appeal the court’s decision for Space Hub Sutherland.

Appeal: Claims council failed to consider environmental impact dismissed

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) wants to build a facility for launching small satellites on the A’Mhoine peninsula, an area of peatland and crofts near Tongue.

The agency say the development would create 61 local jobs and 250 across the region – with 12 rocket launches each year, and the first blasting off in the “early 2020s”.

A total of 457 objections and 118 representations were lodged with the council before members backed it last June.

During the appeal hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Mr Povlsen’s lawyers argued that Highland Council’s planning decision failed to take into account the risks to the local environment and wildlife populations.

They argued that documents showed the authority did not appear to have properly considered the impact that people visiting the site could have on the area.

But judge Lord Doherty rejected the suggestion the local authority had “erred in law”.

“I am not persuaded that the respondent did not apply the correct test,” he said.

“In my opinion there is nothing in the appropriate assessment which suggests the existence of any such error, and there is nothing in the report of handling which causes me to conclude that the report led the respondent into any such error.”

Mr Povlsen is Scotland’s biggest landowner, with more than 221,000 acres across 12 estates, including Strathmore, Ben Loyal and Ben Hope in Sutherland.

Earlier this year it was announced another of his companies, Wild Ventures, had invested £1.43m in a proposed space centre on Unst, Shetland.

VIDEO: Take a look at how a proposed spaceport in the Highlands could look

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal