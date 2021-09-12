Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘This theft will come at great cost to the victim’: 13ft boat stolen from a Highland lay-by

By Michelle Henderson
September 12, 2021, 1:49 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 1:54 pm
The 13ft vessel, complete with a Mercury outboard motor was tied to a trailer in a layby on the A835 between Tore and Maryburgh Roundabouts.
Police are appealing to motorists to review their dash cam footage after a boat was stolen from Dingwall.

The 13ft Dory boat, complete with a Mercury outboard motor was tied to a trailer in a lay-by on the A835 between the Tore and Maryburgh Roundabouts.

Thieves are understood to have stolen the boat some time between 4am and 7am on Saturday.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant James Maciver said: “I would ask anyone with information regarding this matter to contact us.

“Understandably, this theft will come at great cost to the victim and any information would be greatly appreciated.

“In particular, I would ask motorists in the area with dash cam devices to review their footage as they could have captured images which could assist in our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

