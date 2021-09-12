‘This theft will come at great cost to the victim’: 13ft boat stolen from a Highland lay-by

Police are appealing to motorists to review their dash cam footage after a boat was stolen from Dingwall.

The 13ft Dory boat, complete with a Mercury outboard motor was tied to a trailer in a lay-by on the A835 between the Tore and Maryburgh Roundabouts.

Thieves are understood to have stolen the boat some time between 4am and 7am on Saturday.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant James Maciver said: “I would ask anyone with information regarding this matter to contact us.

“Understandably, this theft will come at great cost to the victim and any information would be greatly appreciated.

“In particular, I would ask motorists in the area with dash cam devices to review their footage as they could have captured images which could assist in our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.