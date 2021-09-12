Teenager flown to hospital after car and motorhome collide in the Highlands

A teenager has been seriously injured after the car he was in “lost control” and hit a campervan near Glen Shiel.

Police say the blue Hyundai was travelling on the A87 Invergarry to Portree road, from Balmacara, when it “appeared to lose control” and crossed into the westbound carriageway, colliding with a white Fiat Ducato motorhome.

A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital.

The driver of the campervan, a 27-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 26-year-old man driving the car was uninjured.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the crash, about 20 miles east of Kyle of Lochalsh, just after 4.30pm on Saturday.

The road was shut for several hours while collision inspectors examined the scene.

Police are now appealing for motorists who were in the area, and saw either vehicle, to come forward – especially if they have dash-cam footage.

Sergeant Angus MacLeod said: “Our inquiries are under way to establish exactly what has happened. I am appealing to other motorists who were in the area at the time to contact us with any information.

“In particular, I would ask drivers with dash-cam devices to check their footage as they may have images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 2676 of September 11, 2021.