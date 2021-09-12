Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager flown to hospital after car and motorhome collide in the Highlands

By Shona Gossip
September 12, 2021, 5:44 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 5:48 pm
Emergency services were called to the crash on the A87 at about 4.30pm on Saturday
A teenager has been seriously injured after the car he was in “lost control” and hit a campervan near Glen Shiel.

Police say the blue Hyundai was travelling on the A87 Invergarry to Portree road, from Balmacara, when it “appeared to lose control” and crossed into the westbound carriageway, colliding with a white Fiat Ducato motorhome.

A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital.

The driver of the campervan, a 27-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 26-year-old man driving the car was uninjured.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the crash, about 20 miles east of Kyle of Lochalsh, just after 4.30pm on Saturday.

The road was shut for several hours while collision inspectors examined the scene.

Police are now appealing for motorists who were in the area, and saw either vehicle, to come forward – especially if they have dash-cam footage.

Sergeant Angus MacLeod said: “Our inquiries are under way to establish exactly what has happened. I am appealing to other motorists who were in the area at the time to contact us with any information.

“In particular, I would ask drivers with dash-cam devices to check their footage as they may have images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 2676 of September 11, 2021.

