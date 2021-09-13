Oban lifeboat launched to rescue four people onboard a stranded yacht

Rescuers have been working through the night to refloat a stranded yacht near Oban.

Four people were left stranded on the west coast in the early hours of this morning after their vessel ran aground south of Oban.

Members from the west coast lifeboat team were called to assist the vessel, located near Seil island, around 3.20am.

Upon arrival, three individuals onboard the yacht were transferred onto the lifeboat to be taken safely back to shore.

Meanwhile, one person remained with the vessel, which is understood to be lying on its side, as they waited for high tide to aid their efforts in refloating the boat.

The lifeboat team returned to base around 4.40am with plans to return to the area during high tide.

Preparations are now underway for the team to return to the area.

More as we get it.