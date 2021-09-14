WATCH: Gerard Butler congratulates Mary’s Meals on amazing landmark

He has had some major roles in big-budget blockbusters over the years.

But this week, Gerard Butler took time out to make a smaller-scale production – to say “well done” to a north charity.

Argyll-based international project Mary’s Meals reached a staggering landmark last week, revealing they were serving more than two million meals to poor children every school day.

There were celebrations around the world – and online – to mark the achievement.

And now, the charity’s most famous supporter has added his message of congratulations.

The Greenland and 300 star, from Scotland, also urged supporters of the charity not to stop there.

Gerard Butler and Mary’s Meals

Gerard, 51, famously became a Mary’s Meals supporter after meeting founder and CEO Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow at an event in America.

He visited projects in Liberia and Haiti in recent years.

In a special video message for the charity, Gerard said: “Congratulations Mary’s Meals on reaching this landmark milestone of feeding two million children every school day.

“It’s a huge achievement and I’m personally so proud to be a supporter of Mary’s Meals because I’ve seen first-hand the joy and hope that it brings to children’s lives, and it really does show that food in a child’s place of education does change the story.

“Now, we’re at two million. But we can still do better – so upwards and onwards now to three million.”

Mary’s Meals: A thank you

Mary’s Meals provides a daily meal to children in 19 countries, served in schools and education centres (although the lockdown has led to some workarounds).

However, with more than 58 million children still out of school around the world, Gerard’s call for the charity to continue its work has been echoed by Magnus.

He said: “Last week, we celebrated an amazing moment in the Mary’s Meals story when we saw more than two million children eat Mary’s Meals in a place of education.

“I thank you with all my heart on behalf of each of those children, for every bit of hard work, for every gift given, for all those unique things each person brings to this enormous Mary’s Meals’ table.

“Thank you, and please let’s keep going forward.”

More from the Schools & Family team

How good are the school buildings in your area?

Do YOU know how to find your teen’s Child Trust Fund?

School photos: Why couldn’t siblings get their photo taken together this year?