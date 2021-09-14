Yorkshire man David Bunting reported missing in the Highlands

A 59-year-old man has been reported missing after being last seen five days ago.

Police have launched an appeal for information to trace David Bunting, who is believed to be in the Golspie area in the Highlands.

Originally from Bradford in Yorkshire, Mr Bunting was last seen nearly a week ago, on September 6-7, in the Highland village.

The 59-year-old is said to have been driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa with a registration number SC08LWH, which has also been spotted in the Golspie area.

Mr Bunting has been described as 6ft 2in tall, of slim build and with short receding grey hair and unshaven grey facial hair.

He has brown eyes and when last seen, was wearing work overalls.

Anyone with any information about David’s whereabouts is urged to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference PS-20210912-1077.