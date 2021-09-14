Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Yorkshire man David Bunting reported missing in the Highlands

By Denny Andonova
September 14, 2021, 12:08 am
David Bunting was last seen in the Golspie area on September 6-7.
David Bunting was last seen in the Golspie area on September 6-7.

A 59-year-old man has been reported missing after being last seen five days ago.

Police have launched an appeal for information to trace David Bunting, who is believed to be in the Golspie area in the Highlands.

Originally from Bradford in Yorkshire, Mr Bunting was last seen nearly a week ago, on September 6-7, in the Highland village.

The 59-year-old is said to have been driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa with a registration number SC08LWH, which has also been spotted in the Golspie area.

Mr Bunting has been described as 6ft 2in tall, of slim build and with short receding grey hair and unshaven grey facial hair.

He has brown eyes and when last seen, was wearing work overalls.

Anyone with any information about David’s whereabouts is urged to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference PS-20210912-1077.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal