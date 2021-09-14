Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Man dies in suspected drowning at Caithness fishery

By Iain Grant
September 14, 2021, 12:33 pm Updated: September 14, 2021, 4:22 pm
Police were called to Harpsdale Fishery Park on Sunday. Photo: Harpsdale Fishery Park/Facebook
A man has died at a private fishery in Caithness.

The 32-year-old is believed to have drowned while fishing at Harpsdale Fishery Park, near Halkirk, on Sunday.

Alan Sutherland, who with his wife Sandra re-opened the attraction in July, said it has been closed until further notice after being stunned at the death of one of their guests.

He said: “At this stage, it’s very difficult to say anything until the police come back to us.

“There’s nothing suspicious but we just don’t know what led up to it.

“Once the result of the post-mortem is known, we should be a bit clearer about what happened.

“It’s just horrendous and obviously our thoughts are with the family – it’s just tragic.”

The fishery, which stocks varieties of trout, was started up by Mr Sutherland’s late father, who ran it for 25 years.

After it lay dormant for five to six years, it was relaunched it in the summer and it has since proved popular with a regular flow of visitors.

A long-time local fisher said: “It’s a terrible tragedy for the family involved but it’s also dreadful for the owners who must be going through a terrible time.”

A police spokesman said: “On Sunday, officers were made aware of the death of a 32-year-old man at a fishery near to Halkirk.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

