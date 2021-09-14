Police appeal for information following stolen cardboard cut out police officer in Caithness village

A cardboard cut out of a police officer has been stolen from a Caithness village.

Police are appealing for information after the life-size cut out was stolen from outside Reay Primary School on the main road through the village.

The piece of card, which was fixed to a lampost outside of the school, was taken between 10am and 4pm on Friday.

Numerous life-size cut outs have been placed in villages across Scotland in attempts of curbing speeding, with the cut out coppers pointing a radar gun at passing cars.

The Highland Council has made use of the initiative, installing the policemen to monitor cars travelling through the village – where a 20mph limit operates during the time where children commute back and forth from school.

Previously, the Highland Council warned motorists that “penalties will be tough” if motorists were caught speeding in the vicinity of Highland schools.

They said: “The Highland Council, Northern Constabulary and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service are clear that if motorists are caught speeding near Highland schools where a 20mph limit is in place, then robust enforcement action will be taken by both the Police and the Procurator Fiscal Service.”

Police ask anyone with information on the stolen cut out to contact them on 101, quoting 20210910-3239.