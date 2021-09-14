Highland mother and daughter go viral on TikTok after adorable response to huge Storm puppet

A mother and daughter duo from Nairn have gone viral on TikTok for a second time following their sweet reaction to Scotland’s largest puppet.

Dawn Cowie-Mcinnes and her seven-year-old daughter Jessica were amongst crowds of spectators who turned out on Sunday to catch a glimpse of Storm, a massive 32ft tall sea goddess in Nairn.

The creature was in town as part of the Nairn book and art festival and aims to encourage people to take action to protect the environment.

Upon arrival, the 44-year-old began taking a video of the spectacle to show her family back home.

However, her seven-year-old daughter Jessica began asking a series of innocent questions, speaking right through the clip.

Taking to the popular social media site on Sunday, Mrs Cowie -Mcinnes posted the video for her 85,000 followers and has now gone viral.

The clip has been liked more than 53,000 times and received 1,200 comments.

Mrs Cowie-Mcinnes said: “I joined TikTok last April/May time and it’s just mum comedy, relatable things you might do yourself at home.

“I just thought this is a TikTok through the eyes of a child, listening to her in the background. As an adult, you don’t think these things do you because we think differently.

“I was surprised and shocked that the video went viral.

“You don’t know what’s going to make a viral TikTok. You just post it. You don’t know what audience is going to see it or if they are going to like it so its always a nice feeling to think ‘oh, people actually like this one’. It shows in the likes and the views.”

‘It wasn’t this tall when I came’

In the short 53 second clip, young Jessica gasps with excitement before asking her mum a series of innocent questions.

She asks: “Is she doing that by herself?” before turning to her mum to say “is she going to walk like you?”

Further into the clip the youngster references the puppets height before explaining “It wasn’t this tall when I came.”

The sweet video ends with young Jessica turning to her mum to ask “Why is she looking at us like that?”

‘I didn’t expect it to do that well’

The 44-year-old explains how she initially took the video for her mum before uploading a short excerpt of the sweet clip to TikTok.

She said: “We knew a couple of days beforehand she was coming on the Sunday but it was a ticketed event due to Covid. I thought are we going to be able to go but then I realised that you were able to pop down.

“I actually drove past after my shopping and she was sat down and I just thought ‘oh my god, she’s amazing.’ I’ll definitely have to take Jessica along.

“We waited for 12 o’clock when it started and we just walked along.

“I had taken a couple of videos before hand but nothing was happening, she wasn’t standing up but then the music got a bit louder so I thought I better start taking the video.

“It was mainly to show my mum because she’s indoors and she wasn’t going to venture out so I thought I will take a video for her.”

She added: “Jessica began asking 100 questions, the usual from a child, before it started. ‘Is she going to stand?’, ‘Yes I think so, I think she walks.’ ‘She’s going to walk?’ I said yes.

“It was funny so I thought you know what, I’m going to crop it, the main bit, because it can’t be too long for TikTok or people will get bored and I uploaded it.

“I didn’t expect it to do that well.”

Second times the charm

The clip is the second one of its kind for the Nairn pair to have gone viral.

During lockdown amidst homeschooling, she posted a comedic video regarding the days of the week.

In the clip, the mum can be seen telling her daughter it’s Thursday when the teacher asks her what the day of the week is.

However, innocent Jessica is left scowling at her mum when she gets the answer wrong.