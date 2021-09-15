Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Concerns for missing person sparks land, sea and air search

By Michelle Henderson
September 15, 2021, 6:58 am
Fife teen Dalgety rescue
A major land, sea and air search was underway in the village of Benderloch overnight following concerns for a missing person.

A multi-agency search operation was underway in the early hours of this morning to help trace a missing person on the west coast.

Emergency services were called to village of Benderloch, located 7.5miles north of Oban,  around 10pm last night following concerns for a missing person.

Land, sea and air searches were carried out for several hours before teams were stood down in the early hours of this morning.

The search is expected to recommence at first light after efforts to locate the person failed.

Members of Oban and Appin coastguard rescue teams turned out to assist police in searching the local area as the coastguard helicopter from Stronoway combed the village from above.

Personnel from Oban lifeboat were also called to assist, searching the nearby coastline.

More as we get it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal