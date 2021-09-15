Family growing ‘very concerned’ for missing Benderloch teen

Concern is growing for a 19-year-old teen reported missing from his family home in Benderloch.

Alexander Fox, known as Sasha, was last seen at 8.15am on Tuesday September 14 by his family at his home address in Benderloch near Oban.

This was before they left for work and he has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as around 5ft 6ins, of slim build with dark brown hair that has flecks of grey in it. Sasha has an Egyptian style tattoo on his left arm.

The teen is possibly wearing blue jeans, a cream hooded top with “NYC” on the chest and a black rain coat.

He is also believed to be wearing trainers that are silver/grey, with black trim and carrying a small dark coloured rucksack.

It is thought the 19-year-old may have travelled to Inverness or Edinburgh as he has friends in those areas. Inquiries are being carried out in those areas and officers will be checking relevant CCTV images for any additional information.

Sergeant Matthew Shaw said: “Sasha’s family is understandably very concerned for him and they just want him home safe and well.

“Our concern for Sasha is growing and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information on him which could help us locate him and ensure he is safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident number 2805.