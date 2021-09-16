Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Highlands

HebCelt launches early bird tickets for bounce-back 25th anniversary festival

By John Ross
September 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Early tickets are going on sale for the 2022 festival
Early bird tickets for the delayed 25th anniversary HebCelt go on sale tonight.

The event plans a “full bounceback” in 2022 after Covid forced organisers to twice postpone celebrations.

Instead, a hybrid festival was organised this year, dubbed the Survival Sessions.

It featured 32 hours of live and pre-recorded performances showcasing Hebridean music and culture.

Early tickets held at 2020 prices

Live shows were staged at An Lanntair, the Stornoway arts centre, in front of a limited audience who secured tickets via a ballot.

These were livestreamed online along with virtual gigs and specially-commissioned work.

The hybrid event helped support musicians and provided an economic stepping stone ahead of a full return.

The 2022 Hebridean Celtic Festival will be held from July 13 to 16.

Limited-release tickets are being held at the same price of the initial 25th HebCelt in 2020.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers performed a virtual gig for HebCelt’s hybrid event this year

This enables loyal local festival-goers and those who have already made plans to attend to secure passes early.

Festival director Caroline Maclennan said: “The effect of the pandemic was felt near and far and of course continues to play a part in all our lives.

“We have to look forward to a time when we can return to normal and the team is so excited to finally be planning HebCelt 2022, our 25th live festival.

“Events and festivals are crucial to the health and well-being of all, and more particularly it is the main outlet for our creative community.

Festival creates huge inward investment

“It is well documented that local businesses on the islands rely on the huge inward investment created by HebCelt.

“But of course we create this festival for our own island community first and foremost and we know they continue to take such pride in HebCelt.

“We will work with all contractors and partners to ensure we are creating a safe and secure event that celebrates our unique island culture and promotes this fabulous area.”

The advance arena tickets priced at £99, with concessions available, are on sale exclusively through the festival website from midnight tonight.

They cover HebCelt’s main arena dates July 14 to 16.

KT Tunstall at the 2019 HebCelt

Over the last 25 years, HebCelt has grown into an international event with annual attendances topping 18,000.

In that time it has generated more than £30 million for the local economy.

