HebCelt launches early bird tickets for bounce-back 25th anniversary festival

Early bird tickets for the delayed 25th anniversary HebCelt go on sale tonight.

The event plans a “full bounceback” in 2022 after Covid forced organisers to twice postpone celebrations.

Instead, a hybrid festival was organised this year, dubbed the Survival Sessions.

It featured 32 hours of live and pre-recorded performances showcasing Hebridean music and culture.

Early tickets held at 2020 prices

Live shows were staged at An Lanntair, the Stornoway arts centre, in front of a limited audience who secured tickets via a ballot.

These were livestreamed online along with virtual gigs and specially-commissioned work.

The hybrid event helped support musicians and provided an economic stepping stone ahead of a full return.

The 2022 Hebridean Celtic Festival will be held from July 13 to 16.

Limited-release tickets are being held at the same price of the initial 25th HebCelt in 2020.

This enables loyal local festival-goers and those who have already made plans to attend to secure passes early.

Festival director Caroline Maclennan said: “The effect of the pandemic was felt near and far and of course continues to play a part in all our lives.

“We have to look forward to a time when we can return to normal and the team is so excited to finally be planning HebCelt 2022, our 25th live festival.

“Events and festivals are crucial to the health and well-being of all, and more particularly it is the main outlet for our creative community.

Festival creates huge inward investment

“It is well documented that local businesses on the islands rely on the huge inward investment created by HebCelt.

“But of course we create this festival for our own island community first and foremost and we know they continue to take such pride in HebCelt.

“We will work with all contractors and partners to ensure we are creating a safe and secure event that celebrates our unique island culture and promotes this fabulous area.”

The advance arena tickets priced at £99, with concessions available, are on sale exclusively through the festival website from midnight tonight.

They cover HebCelt’s main arena dates July 14 to 16.

Over the last 25 years, HebCelt has grown into an international event with annual attendances topping 18,000.

In that time it has generated more than £30 million for the local economy.

More about HebCelt: