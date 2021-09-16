A9 closed at Daviot following three-vehicle crash

The A9 is currently closed in both direction following a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the Inverness to Perth trunk road around 11.20am following reports of a crash close to the B851 junction near Daviot.

Numerous occupants have been cut free from the wreckage by firefighters before being handed into the care of the ambulance service.

It is not known at this time how many people have been injured.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 11:30#A9 RTC Both directions restricted near Daviot due to an RTC Police are en route Traffic is heavy on approach#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/s2ACAE8HD5 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 16, 2021

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a three vehicle crash on the A9 near the B851 junction near Daviot.

“Emergency services are still at the scene.”

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the scene, just six miles south of Inverness, following initial reports of the multi-vehicle smash.

Two fire appliances from Inverness attended the scene alongside two crews from Nairn, a volunteer crew from Carrbridge and a heavy rescue unit from Inverness following a request for assistance by police.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to remove a number of passengers from the wreckage before placing them in the hands of on scene paramedics.

Fire crews began leaving the scene at 12.05pm.