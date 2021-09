Shell’s production hit offshore Malaysia at Gumusut-Kakap A production issue at the Shell-operated Gumusut-Kakap field offshore Sabah in East Malaysia will see exports of the country’s flagship crude oil Kimanis fall in October and November, reported Reuters.

SSE Renewables to combine two wind farms to create ‘super project’ SSE Renewables is to combine two of its proposed North Sea wind farms in order to create one “super project”.

Grid connection charges in Scotland ‘must be reviewed as matter of urgency’ Grid connection charges are hampering the transmission of Scottish renewables across the UK, a panel of MPs has said.