Caithness crash: One teen taken to hospital and another reported by police

By Kirstin Tait
September 17, 2021, 10:52 am Updated: September 17, 2021, 11:56 am
Two teenage boys were involved in a crash at Westfield in Caithness on Thursday. Supplied by Google Maps.
A 17-year-old boy has been reported to police while another, also 17, has been taken to hospital following a crash in the Highlands.

Police were called to a crash involving a single car on the unclassified road at Westfield between Reay and Thurso at around 8.40pm on Thursday night.

As a result, one 17-year-old boy was taken to Caithness General Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A second boy, also 17, will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences in connection with the crash.

Police released a tweet at 9.30pm on Thursday to inform the public that the road had been closed due to the collision.

It is understood that the road was reopened shortly after 10.20pm.

A police spokesman said: We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the unclassified road between Reay and Thurso around 8.40pm on Thursday, 16 September.

“A 17-year-old male was taken to Caithness General Hospital for treatment. Another 17-year-old male will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences in connection with the incident.”

 

 

 

