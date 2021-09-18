Missing Inverness teens traced ‘safe and well’

Two teenagers in Inverness who were reported missing have been traced “safe and well” by police.

17-year-old Nathan Alexander Bell and 16-year-old Danielle Cameron were reported missing after going missing from Inverness on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Bell was last seen in the area of Inverness Sheriff Court at around 2.15pm while Miss Cameron was last seen in the area of Charleston Academy shortly before.

In an update on Friday, police reported that both teens had been traced “safe and well”.

The force thanked the public for their help.