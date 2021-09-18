Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Highlands

Man and woman injured following glider accident in northern Highlands

By Craig Munro
September 18, 2021, 7:34 pm
The A894 south of Unapool. Picture from Google Maps
The A894 south of Unapool. Picture from Google Maps

A man and a woman have been hurt in an accident involving two gliders in a northern Highland beauty spot.

Emergency services were called out to the incident, which happened south of Unapool in Sutherland, just before 6pm today.

Police and ambulance both attended the scene, while the fire service sent two pumps and a special resource vehicle from Inverness.

The extent of the pair’s injuries is not known at this time.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were called at around 5.54pm to assist police and ambulance with an aircraft accident involving two gliders near the A894 south of Unapool.

“We sent two pumps, along with a special appliance resource from Inverness.

“Two casualities have been reported, one male and one female, and the services remain at the scene.”

