Man dies and woman ‘seriously injured’ following paragliding crash in Highlands

A man has died and a woman has been left “seriously injured” following a paragliding accident in the Highlands.

Police were called to Loch Na Gainmhich by the A894 south of Unapool at around 4.45pm on Saturday after a crash involving two paramotors.

As a result a man, 54, has died.

A woman has also been left “seriously injured”, although her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The incident involved two paramotors, which are also known as powered paragliders.

The force say they are currently carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances that led to the crash while the next of kin of those involved have been informed.

The area’s Highland councillor said most people were attracted to see The Wailing Widow Falls – a spectacular waterfall that can be viewed from both above and below.

The near-100ft falls spill out over the cliff from Loch na Gainmhich, crashing into a narrow canyon at the bottom.

Hugh Morrison, who represents North, West and Central Sutherland – said the booming NC500 had attracted even more people to see the falls in recent years.

He said: “It is the main attraction of the particular area and it is tragic that there has been this fatality.

“There is a car park that people normally use to reach the falls but from the air it would have been very spectacular. It is just very sad this has happened.

“We are seeing more paragliders in recent years – especially in and around Durness. It just echoes the popularity of the NC500. I would like to pass on my sympathies to the pilot’s family and friends and hope the woman makes a good recovery. It is shocking and upsetting this has happened.”

The fire service was also called to the scene on Saturday afternoon with two engines and a special resource vehicle from Inverness in attendance.

