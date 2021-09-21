Eden Court announces Climate of Hope season ahead of COP26

Eden Court in Inverness has announced its upcoming Climate of Hope season, which will engage with the climate crisis through a programme of live performances, creative activities and cinema.

Taking place from September 24 to November 13, Climate of Hope marks COP26 (the United Nations Climate Change Conference) in Glasgow.

The programme’s announcement follows Eden Court’s recent publication of an Environment and Climate Crisis Policy, outlining the organisation’s commitment to taking action and playing a meaningful role in tackling the climate crisis.

James Mackenzie-Blackman, Eden Court’s chief executive, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the role Eden Court plays in the civic life of our city and region.

“We take seriously our responsibilities to create spaces and artistic experiences that allow our audiences, participants and visitors opportunities to consider the world and our role within it.

“The climate crisis is one of the most urgent issues facing humanity.

“Our Climate of Hope season will create a multitude of ways for audiences and participants to engage with these issues with varied levels of active participation, so whether you want to watch a climate-related movie or more directly take part in climate action, please do get involved.”

Climate of Hope to highlight environmental issues

Climate of Hope promises to highlight environmental issues and engage with the climate crisis through a lens of hope and action, ahead of and throughout the duration of COP26.

In the spirit of urgency and accessibility, all events in the programme will be either free or attendees will be able to “pay what they can”.

Ink Asher Hemp, Eden Court’s artist for change: climate crisis, said: “This is a programme of urgency.

“Every day is a deadline for another person, piece of land, plant, animal, or creature of the sea.

“And so we must act, write, perform, sing, and dance because in this process art is not some additional notion of frivolity.”

In live performance, dancers will move along either side of the River Ness in Thar Abhainn Nis (Across The Ness, September 25), with audience members wearing wireless headsets and following the action.

The performance explores rivers as both barriers and connectors.

Dances, digital performances and other activities

Invisible Dances, a global initiative inspired by the restrictions put upon theatres during the pandemic, will see an unannounced performance by dancers in the city at midnight.

Local artists will map their movements in biodegradable chalk, which will leave a temporary artwork that washes away in the next rain.

Born to Protest (October 22) is hoping to highlight black excellence and challenge racial stigma and Burnt Out (November 3) is a solo dance theatre work from dance artist Penny Chivas, centred on our changing climate.

Digital performances will also bring a dynamic theatre project into audience members’ own homes in Anthropocene: The Human Era (November 1-14) – a climate crisis-themed multiple-choice adventure inspired by Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch and Gecko Theatre’s Time of Your Life.

Watch films about climate change

In cinema, Eden Court will host five films from the Take One Action Festival (October 29-31), the UK’s leading global change film festival, including Living Proof – a new archive documentary searching for the roots of the climate crisis in Scotland’s post-war history.

Climate of Hope also offers many opportunities to get involved, from creative writing (Writing the Waves, September 24) and Postal Connections (September 21 – October 31) to climate-themed activities in Holiday Happenings from Home (October 18-24) and more.

The full programme of events is available on Eden Court’s website from today, with more events being confirmed in the coming weeks.