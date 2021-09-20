Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Corrieshalloch Nature Reserve re-opened after suspension bridge reviewed

By Daniel Boal
September 20, 2021, 2:13 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 2:14 pm
Post Thumbnail

A national park has been re-opened after being closed due to visitors repeatedly ignoring safety signs about a dangerous spot.

The suspension bridge at Corrieshalloch Gorge National Nature Reserve had been closed as a precaution after an inspection flagged safety concerns.

Staff members had witnessed visitors ignoring barriers and signs, forcing them to close off the entire site.

However, after a visit from contractors and a series of repairs to the suspension bridge, both the bridge and wider site are open once again.

Visitors have been reminded that there should be a maximum of six people on the bridge at any one time.

Plans to improve the site are in motion

Designs to improve visitor facilities at the National Trust for Scotland Corrieshalloch site in Wester Ross, which welcomes more than 100,000 visitors per year, were submitted for planning approval with Highland Council in May this year.

The charity has created plans for new visitor facilities at the Gorge, which will include toilets, wifi and improved parking facilities.

Around £920,000 in funding has been secured from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund as part of the projected £2.3 million project.

And, will feature as part of a new almost £9 million Scottish programme of projects to invest in the Highlands and islands.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal