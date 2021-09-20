Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Man in hospital following two-car crash near Thurso

By Denny Andonova
September 20, 2021, 2:46 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 2:49 pm
The incident happened at around 12.40pm yesterday.
The incident happened at around 12.40pm yesterday.

A man is currently in hospital following a two-car crash near Thurso.

Police were called to the scene on the A836 at Scrabster Hill, one mile west of the village, after receiving reports of a crash at around 12.40pm yesterday.

One man was taken to hospital following the incident.

Officers are now appealing for information to trace a black car involved in the crash, which fled the scene and continued to travel west towards Reay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal