Man in hospital following two-car crash near Thurso

A man is currently in hospital following a two-car crash near Thurso.

Police were called to the scene on the A836 at Scrabster Hill, one mile west of the village, after receiving reports of a crash at around 12.40pm yesterday.

One man was taken to hospital following the incident.

Officers are now appealing for information to trace a black car involved in the crash, which fled the scene and continued to travel west towards Reay.