News / Highlands Highland trains delayed after vehicle hits bridge near Wick By David Mackay September 21, 2021, 6:37 am Updated: September 21, 2021, 7:17 am ScotRail services in the Highlands have been disrupted after a vehicle hit a bridge. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media Train services in the Highlands were disrupted on Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit a bridge. ScotRail says a crossing between Wick and Scotscalder had been struck. Safety inspections needed to be done before train services could pass over the bridge again. ScotRail warned trains from Inverness would terminate and begin in Lairg until the damage could be assessed. However, the operator has now confirmed that engineers have inspected the bridge and train services can run as normal.