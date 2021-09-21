MOD to deploy military personnel to support Scottish Ambulance Service as £20 million invested to improve response times

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed that military personnel will be deployed to support the Scottish Ambulance Service whilst the Scottish Government will invest an extra £20 million to improve response times.

Several factors including the pandemic, high demand for services and the shortage of doctors and nurses, have pushed the Scottish Ambulance Service to its limits.

The NHS frontline is facing pressure to rise to the challenge of the faster spreading Delta variant that is producing thousands of new Covid cases a day.

Hospitals have reached near capacity with the number of people in hospital now reaching a seven-month high.

What are the Scottish Government doing?

On September 21, Health Secretary Humza Yousef confirmed that the Scottish Ambulance Service was operating at level 4, the highest level, of the government’s escalation plan.

All clinically trained support staff in NHS employment are being redeployed to the front line to help ease the pressure on services.

Mr Yousef has called the crisis at the NHS “the biggest challenge of its 73-year history.”

An additional funding of £20 million will be allocated to help the Scottish Ambulance Service with response times, alleviate pressure and reduce waiting lists.

In the Highlands, an extra 14 staff members will be recruited to reduce the on-call requirement in Campbeltown, and remove it completely in Fort William, Kirkwall and Broadford.

Mr Yousaf said: “The Scottish Ambulance Service is the heartbeat of our NHS. It has a unique role in engaging with all parts of the health and social care system across the whole of Scotland – 24 hours of every day.

“The additional investment I have set out today means that the Scottish Ambulance Service’s frontline budget for this year is more than 16% higher than it was last year.

“The measures we have announced today will begin to address some of these issues, both improving the level of service for the public, and also helping to reduce the pressure on the workforce.”

Military deployed to help combat crisis.

The MOD has announced that 225 armed forces personnel will be deployed to help support the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Following a request by the Scottish Office for assistance and support, the MOD will supply 114 personnel to fill in for the shortage of ambulance drivers.

A further 111 will be utilised to help administer Covid tests via mobile testing units across Scotland.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Our Armed Forces are once again stepping up, demonstrating their versatility as we support the Covid-19 response across the UK.

“We are proud to work alongside the dedicated men and women at the Scottish Ambulance Service as they continue to provide a lifesaving service to the people of Scotland.

Personnel start in the role on September 25 and be on the job for the next few months.