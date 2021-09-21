Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Councillors throw out ‘incongruous and overbearing’ Drumnadrochit housing proposal

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
September 21, 2021, 5:20 pm
An impression of the proposed HHA development in Drumnadrochit.
An impression of the proposed HHA development in Drumnadrochit.

An affordable housing development in Drumnadrochit was unanimously rejected by members at a planning meeting today.

The motion to reject was brought by local councillor David Fraser and seconded by ward colleague and council leader Margaret Davidson.

Both councillors said the development was not supported by the community.

The rejection follows a well-supported partnership between Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) and local community groups. If agreed, the application would have delivered 15 new affordable homes in the village.

However, the plan racked up five formal objections including one from the local community council.

So what went wrong?

The debate at the planning committee centred on the visual impact of the development.

HHA proposed building 15 two-bed flats spread across 2-storey and 2.5 storey buildings, with parking.

These were planned for a prominent corner site west of the A82 roundabout on Balmacaan Road.

Planning officials recommended the application for approval, highlighting the need for affordable housing in Drumnadrochit and stating that other tall buildings can be found in the village.

However, David Fraser said the area already had sufficient affordable housing – the local development plan had anticipated 39 and yet 48 have been delivered with a further 23 in the proposed Springfield development.

Mr Fraser went on to say that the 2.5-storey buildings would dominate the corner site. The visual impact had been highlighted to HHA as a concern during the pre-planning application.

Mr Fraser urged members not to make a “rash decision” before bringing a motion to reject, stating the proposal was “incongruous and overbearing”.

A house not a monolith

Speaking in support of her ward colleague, Mrs Davidson said she could not recall the last time she went against a proposal for affordable housing.

Mrs Davidson said the village had come together to share their concerns about the visual impact of the development, and she was disappointed that HHA had pressed ahead with their original plan. “We want a house and not a monolith,” she said.

Leader of Highland Council Margaret Davidson.

Mrs Davidson asked committee members to reject the application, so that HHA and the community could work together on a more acceptable solution.

If an appropriate design could not be agreed, the council leader hinted that a different developer could be found.

The motion to reject was unanimously supported, dealing a shock blow to a project that had previously enjoyed local support.

The numbers didn’t stack up

HHA had purchased the site with the help of the Highland Council via the  Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund.

The funding allowed for the demolition of the former Scotmid building, with plans to develop the site in partnership with Glen Urquhart Community Council.

However, the project was challenging from the off. The purchase price and insurance costs meant HHA needed a high volume of flats to recoup its investment.

Ultimately, the proposal submitted to planning was not considered a fitting development by the community that had once been a partner.

Mr Fraser had been chairman of Glen Urquhart Community Council at the time, an interest he stated during committee today.

Margaret Davidson with David Fraser in 2019. Picture by Sandy McCook

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Fraser said: “Despite our best efforts, the community couldn’t put together a package of funding with appropriate insurance safeguards in the timescales provided.”

The decision to oppose the development was not a straight forward one, but Mr Fraser said: “I felt what came forward was too big, and inappropriate for the location. My job as a councillor is to represent the local view, and that’s what we do to the best of our ability.”

Missed opportunity?

With the application rejected, councillors urged HHA to come back to the table and negotiate an alternative way forward.

However, HHA chief executive Gail Mathieson said the decision was a missed opportunity.

“We are deeply disappointed that our application has been refused by the planning committee, particularly when it was recommended for approval by officers,” said Ms Mathieson. “Our proposals were carefully and thoughtfully designed in consultation with key stakeholders to deliver a best-in-class development that would have transformed derelict space into much needed new homes.

“It is recognised that we have a housing shortage and that more needs to be done to provide high quality homes – this site would have been an excellent option and we believe that to refuse our application is a missed opportunity.

“We will now take the time to review our options in more detail.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal