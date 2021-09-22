Missing Highland man may be without prescribed medication

Concern is growing for a Highland man who was reported missing after he was last seen on Tuesday morning.

The last reported sighting of Dean Lockhart, who may have left without his prescribed medication, was at a local shop in Munlochy at about 11am that day.

He had previously been seen at his home at around 9.30am.

The 36-year-old, who is from the Black Isle village, was wearing an orange jacket with a dark blue top and dark trousers and trainers, and is believed to be in possession of a black rucksack.

Missing man Dean Lockhart – MunlochyOfficers are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing 36-year-old… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Wednesday, 22 September 2021

He is described as being 5ft 10ins with dark receding hair and a short brown beard.

Inspector Richard Ross of Dingwall Police Station said: “We are extremely concerned for Dean’s wellbeing as he may be without his prescribed medication.

“We are working to trace him as soon as possible to make sure that he is safe and well.

“Inquiries and searches are ongoing in Munlochy and other areas of The Black Isle to trace Dean. Our officers are being assisted by specialist search advisors, the dog unit and partner agencies.”

Anyone with information about Mr Lockhart’s whereabouts should call police on 101 and quote incident number PS-20210921-3305.