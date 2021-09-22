Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Missing Highland man may be without prescribed medication

By David Mackay
September 22, 2021, 6:38 am Updated: September 22, 2021, 2:32 pm
Dean Lockhart has been reported missing. Photo: Police Scotland
Concern is growing for a Highland man who was reported missing after he was last seen on Tuesday morning.

The last reported sighting of Dean Lockhart, who may have left without his prescribed medication, was at a local shop in Munlochy at about 11am that day.

He had previously been seen at his home at around 9.30am.

The 36-year-old, who is from the Black Isle village, was wearing an orange jacket with a dark blue top and dark trousers and trainers, and is believed to be in possession of a black rucksack.

Missing man Dean Lockhart – MunlochyOfficers are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing 36-year-old…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Wednesday, 22 September 2021

He is described as being 5ft 10ins with dark receding hair and a short brown beard.

Inspector Richard Ross of Dingwall Police Station said: “We are extremely concerned for Dean’s wellbeing as he may be without his prescribed medication.

“We are working to trace him as soon as possible to make sure that he is safe and well.

“Inquiries and searches are ongoing in Munlochy and other areas of The Black Isle to trace Dean. Our officers are being assisted by specialist search advisors, the dog unit and partner agencies.”

Anyone with information about Mr Lockhart’s whereabouts should call police on 101 and quote incident number PS-20210921-3305.

