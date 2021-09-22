Resurfacing works on A82 north of Fort William to begin

Work to resurface a busy road north of Fort William will begin on Sunday.

Bear Scotland will carry out the works on half-mile stretch of the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road, near Lochybridge Roundabout, for eight nights.

The project is hoped to create a smoother and safer journey for road users using the carriageway.

During the work, there will be a 10mph limit and convoy system in place.

Three temporary traffic lights will also be set up while the work is conducted overnight. These will be removed during the day but a 30mph limit will be in effect due to the temporary surface.

No works are planned for Friday and Saturday nights, and the project is expected to be finished by October 6 – weather depending.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative said: “The planned resurfacing of the A82 to the north of Fort William will address defects and greatly improve the condition of the carriageway at this location for road users.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to ensure the safety of our teams and road users alike, however we have taken steps to minimise disruption as much as possible by carrying out the work at night.

“We thank road users for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”