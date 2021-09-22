Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Highlands

Resurfacing works on A82 north of Fort William to begin

By Daniel Boal
September 22, 2021, 12:02 pm Updated: September 22, 2021, 12:58 pm
Surfacing improvements are set to get underway on a section of the A82 north of Fort William
Work to resurface a busy road north of Fort William will begin on Sunday.

Bear Scotland will carry out the works on half-mile stretch of the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road, near Lochybridge Roundabout, for eight nights.

The project is hoped to create a smoother and safer journey for road users using the carriageway.

During the work, there will be a 10mph limit and convoy system in place.

Three temporary traffic lights will also be set up while the work is conducted overnight. These will be removed during the day but a 30mph limit will be in effect due to the temporary surface.

No works are planned for Friday and Saturday nights, and the project is expected to be finished by October 6 – weather depending.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative said: “The planned resurfacing of the A82 to the north of Fort William will address defects and greatly improve the condition of the carriageway at this location for road users.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to ensure the safety of our teams and road users alike, however we have taken steps to minimise disruption as much as possible by carrying out the work at night.

“We thank road users for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

